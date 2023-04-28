Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $135.62 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.