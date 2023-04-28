Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.