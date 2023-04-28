Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $194.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

