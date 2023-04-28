Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVS opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

