Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

