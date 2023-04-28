Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 632 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.