Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 835,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 450,522 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $190,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

PXD traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

