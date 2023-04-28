Piper Sandler Trims West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Target Price to $18.00

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $289.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.