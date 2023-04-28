PL Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,202 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,553. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.