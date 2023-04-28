PL Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,202 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance
NYSE WAL traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,553. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
