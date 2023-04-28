Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.23 EPS.
NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. Plexus has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.
