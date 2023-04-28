Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.23 EPS.

Plexus Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. Plexus has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Plexus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

About Plexus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Plexus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.