Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,799.27

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,799.27 ($22.47) and traded as low as GBX 1,686 ($21.06). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,694 ($21.16), with a volume of 157,782 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,358 ($16.96) to GBX 1,385 ($17.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
Plus500 Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 545.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,736.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,798.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
Plus500 Cuts Dividend
Plus500 Company Profile
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms worldwide. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments internationally.
