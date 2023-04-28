PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Up 4.5%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 1,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

PointsBet Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

