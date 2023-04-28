Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $9.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

