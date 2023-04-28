POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 191,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 274,498 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $70.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PKX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its position in POSCO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 10,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.