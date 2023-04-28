PotCoin Trading Up 103.3% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 103.3% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $528,666.22 and approximately $46.80 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00304589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,241,356 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.