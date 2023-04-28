Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.27

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.27 and traded as high as C$35.97. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$35.77, with a volume of 3,684,452 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POW has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.86.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market cap of C$22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.28.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0650685 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

