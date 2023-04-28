PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.83

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 8947767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 18.14. The company has a market cap of £33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.71.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

