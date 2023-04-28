Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Precision Drilling from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE PDS opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.