Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.66, but opened at $70.81. Principal Financial Group shares last traded at $73.27, with a volume of 163,469 shares.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.