Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.66, but opened at $70.81. Principal Financial Group shares last traded at $73.27, with a volume of 163,469 shares.
The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.
Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group
In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
- Amazon Reports, And It’s Mostly Good
- Demand For Public Safety Technologies Drives Motorola’s Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.