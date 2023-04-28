PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Cut to $49.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 252,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.56. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

