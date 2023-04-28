Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,007 shares of company stock worth $9,887,171. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

