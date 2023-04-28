ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 5.6%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.57. 340,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 590,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks purchased 12,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ProFrac news, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks bought 12,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock bought 5,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,316.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 525,000 shares of company stock worth $6,348,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

