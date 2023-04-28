PROG (NYSE:PRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. PROG updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.77 EPS.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Get PROG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PROG

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PROG in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.