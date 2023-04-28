Prom Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Prom has a total market cap of $90.38 million and $2.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00016878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.14 or 0.99998300 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.97777643 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,852,461.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.