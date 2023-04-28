ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

