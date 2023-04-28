ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.13

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 52169997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

