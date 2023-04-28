ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.13

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 52169997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.