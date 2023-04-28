Prothena Co. plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Li expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.85) EPS.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Prothena Trading Down 1.9 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.40. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 5.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Prothena by 18.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Prothena by 24.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $238,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,460,900. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.