Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Proximus Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Proximus Increases Dividend

Proximus Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

