Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Public Storage worth $52,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.07 and its 200-day moving average is $293.64. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $399.70.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

