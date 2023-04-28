PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after buying an additional 318,680 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $66.66. 699,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

