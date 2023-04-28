PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Earns “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 632,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

