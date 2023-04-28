Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.36). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.06) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after buying an additional 476,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,352,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

