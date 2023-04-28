Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.97 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

