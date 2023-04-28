Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Decreased by Zacks Research

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

INFY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $15.31 on Friday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 120.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

