Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ENB stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.6% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 307.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

