Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $232.69 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,598,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

