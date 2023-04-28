Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,204,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,717,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,683.0 days.

Qantas Airways Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of QUBSF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

