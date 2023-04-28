QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.15

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.15 and traded as low as $24.10. QNB shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 500 shares.

QNB Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 23.02%.

QNB Increases Dividend

About QNB

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.36. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail banking, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

