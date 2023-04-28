Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $169.38.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

