Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). 6,717,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,125,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, mid venture, late venture and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors, consumer discretionary, information technology, communication services, utilities, real estate.

