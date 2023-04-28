Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY23 guidance to $8.45-8.95 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DGX stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $138.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,749. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.28.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.