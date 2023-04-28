Rakon Achieves Market Cap of $47.58 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Rakon has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $47.58 million and $28,592.95 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

