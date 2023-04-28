Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 220.25 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.78). 25,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 86,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.79).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.52 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 16,500 shares of Ramsdens stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.80), for a total value of £36,960 ($46,159.61). In other Ramsdens news, insider Andrew David Meehan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.85), for a total value of £68,400 ($85,425.25). Also, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £36,960 ($46,159.61). Corporate insiders own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

