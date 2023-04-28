Rand Capital Co. (RAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Rand Capital Price Performance

Shares of RAND opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 million, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Rand Capital

In other Rand Capital news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $28,940.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $315,472.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rand Capital Corp is a traded business development company invests in lower middle market companies located in the United States with EBITDA of up to USD 5 million and minimum revenues of USD 2 million. It provides subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity financing for early stage, later stage and growth stage capital requirements with an investment size of USD 0.75 – 5 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.