Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $98.23 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

