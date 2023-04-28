Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

4/27/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

4/18/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

4/18/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

4/17/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$31.00.

4/17/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

4/14/2023 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/13/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

4/6/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

3/27/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

3/27/2023 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.70 on Friday, reaching C$22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,604. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.1501976 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

