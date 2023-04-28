Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,840

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,575 ($94.60) to GBX 7,840 ($97.91) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($97.41) to GBX 8,400 ($104.91) in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.43) to GBX 6,400 ($79.93) in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,528.00.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 764,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

