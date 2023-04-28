Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.6 days.

Recruit Price Performance

RCRRF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.