ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $5,491.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00305039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

