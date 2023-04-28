Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

RF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.